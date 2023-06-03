Torino vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Inter will lock horns against Torino on the final matchday in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
The hosts haven’t lost in six of their last nine home games against Inter in Serie A (W2 D4). However, their latest win against the Lombardy outfit was back on 27 January 2019; since then, there were six wins for the Nerazzurri and one draw (1-1, on 13 March 2022).
On the other hand, Simeone Inzaghi's men will look to snatch the second spot from Lazio by getting the three points. However, for that to happen, the Biancocelesti must lose their match against Empoli away from home.
After winning the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina, Inter beat Atalanta 3-2 in their previous match and would like to string their third successive win with another victory over Torino before heading to Istanbul to face Manchester City in the Champions League final.
Torino vs Inter kick-off time
The game is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at 17:30pm BST at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
How to watch Torino vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream live online through BT Sport 1 as well as BT Sport Ultimate.
Team news & squads
Torino team news
The hosts will miss Valentino Lazaro due to an adductor issue while Pietro Pellegri continues to be sidelined. However, Nemanja Radonjic is expected to be back in the squad having recovered from a minor knock.
Antonio Sanabria should lead the lines with Nikola Vlasic and Aleksey Miranchuk in support.
Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schurrs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Ilic, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello, Fiorenza.
|Defenders:
|Schuurs, Buongiorno, Zima, Gravillon, Rodriguez, Djidji, Singo, Vojvoda, Aina, Bayeye.
|Midfielders:
|Ricci, Ilic, Linetty, Vieira, Gineitis, Adopo, Vlasic, Miranchuk, Radonjic.
|Forwards:
|Karamoh, Seck, Sanabria.
Inter team news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are injured but Milan Skriniar and Danilo D'Ambrosio will return to the squad after coming back from their respective injuries.
Lautaro Martinez has 99 goal involvements in Serie A and another contribution will help him get to three figures. He will start the match along with Romelu Lukaku.
Inter possible XI: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Martinez, Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Acerbi, Skriniar, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio.
|Midfielders:
|Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens Gagliardini.
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.
Head-to-Head Record
Inter have won times in the past five meetings, while one match has been drawn.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/09/2022
|Inter 1-0 Torino
|Serie A
|14/03/2022
|Torino 1-1 Inter
|Serie A
|22/12/2021
|Inter 1-0 Torino
|Serie A
|14/03/2021
|Torino 1-2 Inter
|Serie A
|22/11/2020
|Inter 4-2 Torino
|Serie A