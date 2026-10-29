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FC Bayern München v 1. FC Magdeburg - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

Kid dynamic! Young gun Bischof shines in midfield as Bayern's next gen run riot

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Young Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof expressed delight after pulling the strings in a 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg. Bischof, who provided a brilliant assist for Michael Olise, praised the home support at the Allianz Arena.

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Next generation leads Bayern to cup progression

Tom Bischof was one of several young talents given starting roles as Bayern Munich dispatched Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal second round. Bischof lined up alongside Lennart Karl in a refreshed midfield unit.

Bischof made an immediate impact, picking out Ismael Saibari with a fine pass before Saibari squared for Michael Olise to open the scoring.

The night also saw David Santos Daiber come off the bench to score his first senior goal for the club.

Bischof praises Magdeburg test and crowd connection

Reflecting on his display, Bischof acknowledged that Magdeburg made life difficult for Bayern in central areas during the early stages. "We knew they have quality and play good football," Bischof said.

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"They tried to chase us all over the pitch. It’s not so easy but we expected that."

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"In the end it’s a highly deserved win for us. It’s just fun to play in front of the fans. They always support us, and it’s just awesome playing at the Allianz Arena," he added.

Assistant coach Danks highlights second-half control

Assistant coach Aaron Danks commended the young players for adjusting to Magdeburg's pressing scheme after the break. "In the second half, we found our rhythm and that gave us the control," Danks noted.

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"I’m really happy tonight but it wasn’t easy."

Bischof's creative passing and Karl's energetic attacking play proved crucial in unlocking Magdeburg's defensive structure.

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Young stars ready for Der Klassiker inclusion

Having passed their cup test, Bischof and Bayern's rising stars remain ready if called upon for Saturday's high-stakes battle against Borussia Dortmund.

The team spirit among the younger players continues to bolster Bayern's rotation options.

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Bayern turn their complete attention to securing three points in Der Klassiker.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 