The star midfielder scored a brace as Brazil thrashed China in their tournament opener...

Already an all-time great in women's football, Brazilian star Marta, on Wednesday, further burgeoned her legend. She became the first footballer ever (among men an women) to play in five consecutive Olympic games and score in each of those editions.

The Brazil women's football team began their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a thumping 5-0 win over China where Marta scored a brace. Brazil are placed in Group FC alongside Netherlands, China and Zambia.

In the other match in the group, Netherlands kicked off their campaign with a 10-3 win over Zambia.

Podem comemorar, #GuerreirasDoBrasil 🇧🇷! Seguimos juntas com muito trabalho e dedicação! Nossa união é a base de tudo 💪



📸: Sam Robles/CBF pic.twitter.com/gmXHuDAh8e — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) July 21, 2021

When did Marta make her Olympic debut and how has she performed?

At the age of 18, Marta was named in Brazil's Olympics squad at the 2004 Athens Games. The Brazilian midfielder scored three goals in the tournament as Brazil reached the final. Unfortunately, they lost to USA 2-1 and settled for a silver medal.

In 2008 in Beijing, Marta once again scored three goals in the tournament as Brazil reached the final but they again lost to USA 1-0 in the Gold medal tie.

In London 2012, Brazil were ousted from the competition in the quarterfinal after losing 0-2 to Japan as they finished sixth in the tournament. Marta scored two goals in the group stage.

In Rio 2016, Brazil reached the semifinal but lost to Sweden 3-4 (0-0) in the tie-breaker and then lost to Canada 1-2 in the Bronze medal clash. Marta had scored two goals and provided two assists in the tournament.

Article continues below

Scorer in FIVE straight Olympic Games 🇧🇷



Queen on the pitch 👑

Leader of a generation 💛

Inspiration to so many 😍



Why Marta is so much more than just a legendary footballer 🙌#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gxowGobeCF — Goal (@goal) July 21, 2021

How has Marta performed in international women's football

Since making her international debut in 2002 at the age of 16, Marta has so far played 160 international matches for Brazil and has scored 111 goals so far in her career. She is the all-time highest goalscorer in the Women's World Cup with 17 goals in her kitty in five World Cup appearances. Marta is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year winner.

What is Brazil women's football team's schedule at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

After beating China 5-0 in their tournament opener, Marta's Brazil next face Netherlands on July 24 followed by facing Zambia in their final group game on July 27.