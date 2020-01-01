Toko Ekambi scores second Lyon goal as Ounas sees red in Nice win

The January signing took his tally to two goals after two league games for the Kids who bowed to a defeat at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday

Karl Toko Ekambi scored his second goal for in the but it was enough to save them from a 2-1 loss against Nice.

The Cameroon striker who completed a temporary return to France last month, made his second league outing on Sunday and drew Rudi Garcia's side level on the stroke of half-time.

Toko Ekambi's effort could not prevent his team from suffering their first defeat in 10 games as Dolberg's double propelled Nice to avenge their 2-1 loss to Lyon in a French Cup fixture on Thursday.

's Adam Ounas endured contrasting fortunes in front of their home fans as he was sent off before half-time after receiving two yellow cards within a couple of minutes.

Meanwhile, Senegalese full-back Moussa Wague, who completed a deadline day move from to Nice, also made his Ligue 1 debut as he came on for Christophe Herelle in the 76th minute.

Ivorian forward Maxwel Cornet was in action for the duration of the game while Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore came on as a 70th-minute substitute for Toko Ekambi.

Following the loss, Lyon remain unmoved in the sixth spot and level on points with eighth-placed Nice with 32 points after 22 Ligue 1 games.