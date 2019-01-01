Toko Ekambi scores a brace and Chukwueze impresses for Villarreal

The Cameroonian and Nigerian internationals were in fine form on Friday night to ensure the Yellow Submarines took all three points

Karl Toko Ekambi was on target twice, while Samuel Chukwueze created a goal, as brushed aside 4-1 at Estadio de la Ceramica in .

The Yellow Submarines have been in good form of late, winning four of their last six games, and the international got them going early in the 13th minute via a swift counter-attack, Gerard Moreno’s pass finding the 27-year old, and Alaves goalie Fernando Pacheco helpless in stopping his powerful low shot from going into the bottom left corner of the net.

The visitors would go on to equalise courtesy of Lucas Perez’s bicycle kick in the 50th minute of play.

Chukwueze started from the bench and came on for Andre Zambo Anguissa in the 61st minute and sent a long ball to Moi Gomez four minutes later, the 25-year old’s pass finding Toko Ekambi again, and he tapped the ball in from close range.

Javier Calleja’s men were in complete control and Moreno would get his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

Javier Ontiveros came on for Toko Ekambi with four minutes left to play and the Spaniard put the icing on the cake in injury time.

Toko Ekambi’s two goals were his two shots on target. He also made two successful dribbles and had 36 touches on the ball, with his passing accuracy at an impressive 83.3%.

Article continues below

In the 29 minutes Chukwueze played, the international had one shot on target, accurately played two long balls, had 17 touches and a pass accuracy of 66.7%

The 3-1 win pushes Villarreal temporarily to third place on the La Liga standings, pending results elsewhere on Saturday and Sunday, and can’t drop any lower than seventh at the conclusion of matchday 10 fixtures.

The men in yellow will travel to next Thursday in the midweek round of league fixtures.