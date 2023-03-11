Tigres UANL vs America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Here's how you can watch Tigres UANL vs America live on TV or stream.

On matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023, Tigres will play host to América in what appears to be the most intriguing game of the weekend.

This Saturday at the Volcan, two of Liga MX's oldest teams will face off.

Tigres are coming off of a CONCACAF draw with Orlando City, so they will try to get back on the winning track in front of their home fans.

The fact that Diego Reyes, Diego Lainez, and Sebastián Córdova will be facing their previous club in this game is another added element to spice up the game.

After the defeat against Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium, Club America will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Tigres and a victory can take them back into the direct playoff qualification spots.

Tigres UANL vs America date & kick-off time

Game Tigres UANL vs America Date Saturday, 11 March Time 10:10pm ET / 3.10am GMT (12 March)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For UK readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here!

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live or live-streamed

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A

Tigres UANL team news and squad Jean-Pierre Gignac is still unfit and is the only player who will miss the match for Tigres. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega Defenders Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala Forwards Lopez, Ibanez

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza Garcia, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro; Gorriaran, Cordova, Aquino; Ibanez

Club America team news and squad

Federico Vinas and Juan Robles are the only injury doubts for Club America and won't be available for the clash. Luis Malagon will replace Oscar Jimenez in between the posts after the latter was booed off by America fans in the last game, confirmed coach Fernando Ortiz.

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Malagon, Jimenez Defenders Araujo, Layun, Lara, Caceres, S. Reyes, I. Reyes, Fuentes Midfielders Aquino, Rodriguez, Valdes, Dos Santos,Sanchez, Fidalgo, Suarez, Damm Forwards Rodriguez, Martin, Martinez

Possible Club America starting XI: Malagon; Layun, I. Reyes, Araujo, S. Reyes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Suarez; Valdes, Rodriguez, Martin