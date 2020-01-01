Three years in a lifetime is long - Nchout berates 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations cancellation

The Cameroon international has slammed the continent's football body for the decision to scrap this year's women's showpiece

international Ajara Nchout is in shock by the move of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to cancel the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

On Tuesday, Goal reported Caf's cancellation of the continental women's showpiece earlier slated for November 23 to December 20 after its Executive Committee meeting in a virtual-conference.

The decision was largely due to the global health crisis arising from the Covid-19 outbreak, which forced the indefinite postponement of its qualifying series earlier billed for April and June.

"Due to challenging conditions, the 2020 edition of the Women’s has been cancelled," Caf confirmed in a statement.

This development means the tournament held biennially since 1998 will not take place for the first time as scheduled, having staged the last edition in in 2018, which was won by .

And the Indomitable Lioness, who finished second in the race for the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the Year prize, believes the cancellation will be a serious setback for women's football.

"An Africa Women's Cup of Nations is more than a competition," Nchout wrote on her Instagram page.

"Since yesterday [Wednesday], I have been saddened by the news of the cancellation of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2020. Even if I understand the decision, I find it hard to accept.

"Whatever, African women's football will fall behind. African women's football does not offer much opportunity to see one's talents. Afcon is a door of opportunity for us.

For many women's football players, the Awcon represents the major opportunity to defend their country and expose themselves to a career in Europe and America.

"Many of us have emerged with the Awcon. Three years in a lifetime is far. I am sad for my young sisters and African women's football."

To appease women's football fans, Caf announced the inauguration of the new Africa Women's , which begins in 2021.

Despite her disappointment over 2020, the Valerenga striker has applauded Ahmad Ahmad's led administration for approving the establishment of the continent's women's club competition.

"Nevertheless, I congratulate Africa Football Confederation for the creation of the Africa Women's Champions League. We take RDV to 2022," she concluded.

Cameroon finished three times as Awcon runners-up in the past 11 editions and the cancellation of this year's edition has dashed the quest of Nchout and her side to win their first continental prize.