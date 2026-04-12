Three of the candidates are currently working in the Kingdom. The Saudi Football Federation is negotiating with five coaches to replace Renard

Controversy continues to swirl around the fate of Frenchman Hervé Renard, coach of the Saudi Arabian national team, with just under two months to go before the World Cup kicks off in the US, Canada and Mexico.

According to informed sources cited by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat last Tuesday, there is a 30 % chance he will depart, However, within the federation there is a countervailing view favouring a wait-and-see approach, given the tight schedule and the fact that the 2026 World Cup finals are less than 60 days away.

On Sunday the paper published another report, citing well-informed sources, that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has drawn up a shortlist of five coaches (names withheld) to replace Renard should he depart before the tournament.

According to the same sources, the shortlist features three current Saudi Pro League club managers and two overseas candidates with no previous experience in the Kingdom, as part of the Federation’s contingency planning.

The sources would not confirm reports of recent meetings with candidates, including Greek coach Donis, who currently leads Al-Khaleej Club, noting that the federation periodically reviews the files of shortlisted candidates as needed.

Meanwhile, the federation’s review of the current coaching staff continues; an official statement is expected within ten days if a final call is made, and Reneard’s record is being thoroughly assessed.

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