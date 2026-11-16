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Thomas Tuchel has told his England players that winning the Nations League next June would be the perfect springboard for Euro 2028, which they will co-host. The head coach was speaking after a stunning 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid saw England leapfrog the world champions to finish top of their group and secure a seeded spot in Friday's quarter-final draw.

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Tuchel targets Nations League silverware

Tuchel watched his side close out the calendar year with a sensational 3-2 win against Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday. The result meant England leapfrogged the world champions to finish top of their Nations League group and ensured seeded status for the quarter-final draw on Friday.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked about the importance of the Nations League and whether it could help a team go on to bigger things at a major tournament. "It is for me and for us," he said.

'We want to win it'

Tuchel pointed to Portugal's success as proof of what the trophy can do. "I saw and heard about the celebrations in Portugal when they won it last year [beating Spain on penalties in the final]. It is just the best preparation we can have for the Euros. We don't think so far, but it's a fact," he added.

"We want to have these matches on the highest level to prove ourselves, to gain in confidence and to see where we are … to adjust our game where we need a bit of adjustment. That's what this Nations League is perfect for. We want to win it. But first of all, we need to win the quarter-final."

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A 'real statement victory' in Madrid

England surged into a 3-0 lead in Madrid, but Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute after conceding a penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted to set up a nervy finish. "We took the next steps after the World Cup and I'm very proud of the performance against Spain. It's a real statement victory," Tuchel said. "It was the way we won; the way we played the third phase was very impressive. You could see the steps we take between every single match."

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Ezri Konsa agreed, saying: "The Nations League is a trophy and silverware going into the Euros would be massive for us. We want to win the Euros and we know it is on home soil. That will give us a massive boost."

What's next for England?

England will learn their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw, with the two-legged ties to be played in March.

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The finals will follow next June, giving Tuchel the chance to deliver the silverware he believes can set his side up for a home Euros.