'This isn't PSG vs Edi' - Tuchel hails Cavani but plays down revenge talk ahead of Manchester United clash

The striker could make his Red Devils debut against his former club when they face the Parisians in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel believes have signed one of the best No 9s in world football by bringing Edinson Cavani to the club, but his return to will not overshadow tomorrow night’s clash.

Cavani completed his move to Old Trafford on deadline day but, due to Covid-19 isolation restrictions, he has yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 33-year-old joined his new teammates for training for the first time on Sunday, after the 4-1 win against Newcastle, and is expected to make the trip to on Monday afternoon.

A potential debut is on the cards against his former club, but Tuchel does not think the Champions League group stage game will be overshadowed by Cavani's return.

“He was the best scorer, he wrote part of our club's history, he's definitely a great player but it's not a story about PSG v Edi or vice versa,” Tuchel told a pre-match press conference.

“We'll definitely be on the watch, it's hard to defend against him, he can make the difference and we'll be prepared for him.”

Cavani has been brought in to give Solskjaer extra attacking options but there’s also hope his vast experience and winning mentality can be invaluable in the dressing room. Tuchel was full of praise for his former player and spoke of his strengths.

“They've got a great personality, like many of the biggest players, same with Edi. He is very polite, almost a bit shy, very polite person, a hard, hard worker, he will be in there every training until last second, you can totally rely on him, like I said the real strikers, sensitive guy like all of hem, he's living for goals, living for scoring,” Tuchel explained.

“When he scores he has the confidence and is one of the best No 9s in world football. Hopefully he'll show, not tomorrow but from Wednesday on to convince all of you. Tomorrow it's not necessary to prove me right!”

The last time United visited Le Parc des Princes they pulled off an unprecedented victory to dump PSG out of the competition and while there has been plenty of discussion as to United’s poor start to the current campaign former midfielder Ander Herrera believes they are still a threat.

“They are progressing I think,” Herrera said. “They have signed the right players and they are going to improve I don’t think they are going backwards I think they are going forwards.”