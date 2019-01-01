'This is fake' - Pallotta denies Roma are set for Qatari takeover

Serie A side Roma are not set to be taken over by QSI according to the club's president, who branded reports of the deal "fake"

president James Pallotta denied reports claiming Sports Investments (QSI) wants to acquire the club.

QSI – which already owns champions – has been linked with a takeover of Italian side Roma.

Roma are owned by an American investment group, which acquired the team in 2011, and Pallotta played down the takeover claims.

" Sports Investments want to acquire Roma? There is nothing to it. This is fake," Pallotta told RomaPress in response to a report published by French newspaper Le Parisien.

Roma, who reached the semi-finals last season, have struggled this term.

After sacking Eusebio Di Francesco in March and appointing former boss Claudio Ranieri until the end of the season, Roma sit fifth in Serie A.

The club are a point behind fourth-placed , who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot with four matches remaining.

Ranieri's Roma – who have been linked with former head coach Antonio Conte – travel to on Sunday.

The club have a tricky run in as well, with Juventus still on the schedule following the clash with Genoa.

The Serie A side made it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League again this season, but unlike last year when they pulled off an upset of to reach the semi-finals, this season’s side fell to in the round of 16.

They are unbeaten in their last five league matches, however, having claimed three wins and two draws in that time.