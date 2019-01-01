'Think we're fine' - Smiling Kolasinac & Ozil back with Arsenal after terrifying carjacking attack

The defender reassured supporters over the pair's welfare with the image posted on social media following Thursday's worrying altercation

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have reassuringly returned to duty following the attack on the pair in London on Thursday.

Ozil was behind the wheel of his black Mercedes G Class 4x4 when the car was attacked by two men on a scooter, with at least one of them appearing to be armed with a knife.

A video showed Kolasinac confronting the assailants before Ozil fled the car to take refuge in a nearby Turkish restaurant named Likya.

And with both escaping unharmed, the and Herzegovina international posted a photo of himself and his team-mate in Arsenal tracksuits as they prepare for the Emirates Cup on Sunday.

Kolasinac wrote alongside the image: "Think we're fine."

Both players will train as normal with the rest of the squad on Friday, with Arsenal speaking to the duo to make sure they are mentally and physically well following the attack.

No arrests have been made as yet, with Metropolitan police having issued a statement saying: "Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

An incident took place in London today where Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking.



Footage appears to show Sead Kolasinac fighting off attackers.



Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.” pic.twitter.com/38Y2l4FJro — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2019

It remains to be seen if either player will feature from the start in the north London club's pre-season fixture against in the Emirates Cup.

Loan signing from Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, will likely make his debut for the Gunners.

Following that outing, Unai Emery's side are scheduled to take on and as they put the finishing touches on preparations for the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Article continues below

They face at St James' Park in an opening-weekend clash on August 11 before a home game against and then two tricky fixtures against and .

Emery will be keen for his players to get off to a quick start after the 2018-19 campaign ended in disappointment.

The Gunners missed out on a Premier League top-four place by just one point and a chance at redemption in the final was scuppered when they were soundly beaten 4-1 by in Baku.