Thiago Silva eyes playing at World Cup aged 38 after signing for Chelsea

The defender hopes to represent Brazil in the competition for a fourth time as he prepares to start his time at Stamford Bridge

defender Thiago Silva says he still hopes to represent at the next World Cup, despite the fact that he'll be 38 years old by the time the tournament kicks off.

Silva joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer, departing after eight seasons with the club.

During his time in Paris, the Brazilian remained among the world's best defenders, making 315 appearances while claiming seven Ligue 1 titles during that eight-year stay.

Most recently, the defender helped guide PSG towards what could have been the club's first crown, although the French side fell to in the finale.

Internationally, Silva has been a mainstay for Brazil since making his debut with the senior team in 2008, earning a total of 89 caps while featuring at three World Cups.

And he's setting his sights on featuring at one more World Cup for his country, despite the fact that he'd almost certainly be one of the oldest players involved in in 2022.

"What motivates me, day by day, is the hunger to win. To win everything within my reach," he said in an interview with Chelsea's official website.

"Coming to the Premier League, my main goal is to win the league title and I’m certain that we’ll be fighting for that every step of the way. The team is really strong, we’ve got a great coach and I’ve come here to contribute in whatever way I can to ensure that we get as close as possible to achieving those aims.

"That’s what motivates me: stepping out onto the pitch, and then winning, winning, and winning some more. I don’t think about anything else.

"As I’ve said before, the prospect of playing at the next World Cup is another thing that really drives me. I’ll be more or less 38 years old by the time of the next World Cup and I’m hugely motivated to be in good shape for it.

"The work that I’m putting in to make this a reality already started a while back and now Chelsea have given me a great opportunity to continue playing at the highest level.

"What Chelsea represents to me is a source of great happiness and motivation to be a part of a new project, a new family and I hope that this will be a very special year together."

Silva has yet to make his debut for Chelsea, having missed the first two matches of the Premier League season.

Next up for the Blues is a clash with Barnsley on Wednesday before a visit to this weekend for the club's third Premier League match of the campaign.