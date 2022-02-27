Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was left in tears on Sunday when he was forced to miss the Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea.

The midfielder had been named in the starting XI but suffered an injury in the warm-up to the game.

He was subsequently ruled out of the Wembley showpiece and replaced by Naby Keita.

What happened?

After he was given the news, the Spain international was seen crying on the bench due to his disappointment.

Thiago had to be consoled by team-mate Alisson while he watched the rest of the team prepare for kick-off.

More injury misery for Thiago

The problem the 30-year-old suffered on Sunday is not his first injury this season.

The former Bayern Munich player has been limited to just 20 appearances in all competitions because of fitness troubles.

In September, he sustained a calf injury that kept him out until November.

Around six weeks later, he contracted Covid-19 and a hip injury that kept him out until early-February.

