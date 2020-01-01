'They're very personal decisions' - Martino advice makes Mexico stars even more comfortable with MLS

El Tri's manager has a different perception than his predecessors, giving the team's top players a reason to consider a move stateside

There are plenty of reasons that Rodolfo Pizarro would want to play for Miami. There are few cities more desirable to live in, especially for Spanish speakers. There are few owners more famous than David Beckham. There are few leagues that offer the combination of money, standard of living and competition that offers.

All of those reasons are understandable for any person. Every player, at the end of the day, must make decisions that benefit their career. But, for years, moving from Liga MX to MLS wasn't seen as beneficial for Mexican stars.

For years, moving from Liga MX to MLS was seen as a step down. MLS was always, and likely still is, the inferior league on the field with Concacaf results almost always going in favor of Mexican teams. The Mexicans that did make the move were either aging stars or national team non-factors, by and large, with a few exceptions scattered in.

Pizarro is one of those exceptions, as is KC attacker Alan Pulido. Both cited increased competitiveness, a high standard of living and the desire for a new challenge outside of their home country. But both also cited the influence of one man as well: Tata Martino.

's manager has a perception of MLS that perhaps none of his predecessors have shared. He coached in the league, guiding to an MLS Cup in the club's second season before taking charge of El Tri. Because of that connection, Martino interprets MLS-based players differently than those that came before him, and El Tri's current group of stars are aware that moving stateside is a viable alternative for those that have hopes of playing for the national team.

"I first spoke with Matias Almeyda and then with Tata Martino about joining MLS," Pizarro told Univision Deportes. "Tata said the league was at the same level as Liga MX. A lot of people think MLS is still a league where players come to retire. That’s all in the past. Many more Mexicans will come to the MLS. As time goes by, more Mexicans want to come here. It’s a fact.”

Added Pulido: "It's a good thing that Tata Martino coached here. He won MLS Cup. The fact that he looks at MLS, at the league, is very important. Part of the reason I chose to come to MLS is because of that: I want to return to the Mexican national team."

Right now, Pizarro is in his prime. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been a key piece of three Liga MX-winning sides and two Concacaf Champions League-winning teams. He has plans to be a key part of Martino's set up in the run up to and perhaps even during the 2022 World Cup. Europe was Pizarro's main goal and the Miami star has said that he believes MLS gives him a better platform to get there.

Pulido, at age 28, is also battling for a spot in the national team heading towards 2022 after previously making El Tri's 2014 squad. He has been in and out of the picture in recent years and, after a league-leading goalscoring season with Chivas, Pulido hopes to parlay a Sporting KC move into a consistent spot under Martino.

And then there is the big one, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez. The former forward is arguably the biggest star in Mexican history and still does have a place with the national team despite his age. This winter, Chicharito made the difficult decision to join the , ending his European dream while opting against returning to his home country. The decision is one that splits opinions from many in Mexico, with Chicharito immediately talking up the way MLS has closed the gap.

Martino, meanwhile, says playing and scoring goals in MLS will get Mexico's stars into the national team picture, much like playing in Liga MX would have. There's no inferiority or superiority complex in his eyes.

"Well, first because MLS - I say this because I was here for two years - is a very good league and a very competitive league," Martino told reporters on Wednesday. "Also because MLS is characterized by selecting very good players, and Rodolfo surely is so I'm sure he's going to bring a lot of satisfaction to Miami fans."

He added: "I think you don't have to make so many comparisons. I think the Mexican league is a very good league. I think MLS is a very good league. What's certain is that players can pick the league in which they think they're going to be better - in the sporting sense as well as the economic aspect and the quality of life. They're very personal decisions and I try to give advice when possible and only when they ask me"

While Martino is looking to ease the rivalry between the two leagues, its only natural that that rivalry exists. The two leagues are competing in a number of ways, both on and off the field. Both are battling for continental supremacy as well as global relevance and, in recent years, MLS has shown the ability to catch up.

The two leagues have worked together as well. The start of the Campeones Cup has furthered the relationship between the two leagues while the Leagues Cup has only furthered that relationship. MLS and Liga MX are getting closer and closer, and the recent transfers indicate that fact.

Mexican teams may still dominate on the field, for a variety of reasons, and Liga MX sides may still be the heavyweights of the region. But Martino's viewpoint is an indication that perception is shifting to a place that's very different than years past.

"Well, I think there's still a supremacy from the Mexican teams," he said. "But the games are becoming more and more competitive. I think with the passage of time the MLS teams will surely compete on the same level as the Mexican teams."