'They should listen to me more!' - Dani Alves frustrated at constant PSG failures

The full-back feels he has the answers to what is needed to take the club to the next level, though he has nothing but praise for coach Thomas Tuchel

star Dani Alves has revealed that he would like to be “listened to more” as he says his wealth of experience could be of great help for the club in their quest to break through in Europe.

Alves was a three-time winner of the with , as well as a runner up in the competition in his one year with in 2016-17.

The 35-year-old also boasts a pair of crowns with , as well as a Copa America and two Confederations Cup for to go along with a bevy of domestic honours won in , and .

And while PSG have accomplished plenty of domestic glory in recent years, success in Europe to match has been elusive, with their latest set-back blowing a 2-0 first-leg advantage to in the Champions League last 16, despite the second leg taking place in Paris.

Alves believes he might be able to help solve those continental woes if his voice had more weight at the club, pointing to his extensive track record as evidence.

“You have to listen to the experience, I want to be listened to more,” Alves told RMC Sport. “I know what can pull us up. I have experienced it.

“I have the feeling that people don't know in the club. I know how we win, and how we lose. I'd like to be followed, to be listened to, because I've already gone through it."

Alves says he specifically warned against taking a club with the stature of Manchester United too lightly, and feels the squad did not properly prepare itself for the fight that was coming.

"For everyone, it was an unpleasant surprise, but I had warned, the historical club was Manchester, you have to be careful in this competition,” Alves said. “The Champions League, like in tennis, the story will always be against you.

“Whatever the situation, it's up to us to make our story, We have to create it, that's my feeling. We missed this point – the idea that we were going to war."

However, despite the setback in Europe, Alves has nothing but praise for PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is in his first year at the club.

"For me, Thomas Tuchel is the best transfer made by PSG since my arrival,” Alves added. “I had never seen a coach so smart and so much in the service of the team.

“He studies each of our games very well. We’re enjoying our time with him."

Alves and PSG will look to capture their second straight domestic league title this weekend as they visit second-place .