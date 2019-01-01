'They didn't do more than him' - Nigeria's John Ogu bemoans Wilfred Ndidi's Caf Africa XI snub

There was no space for a Nigerian player in the all-star team and a case has been made for the Leicester City midfielder

Nigeria's John Ogu has criticised the 2018 Caf Africa XI list after teammate Wilfred Ndidi missed out.

2018 African Player of the Year winner Mohamed Salah headlined the set-up that also had Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Occupying the midfield position - in a 4-3-3 formation - where Ndidi operates are Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid/Ghana], Naby Keita [Liverpool/Guinea] and Riyad Mahrez [Manchester City/Algeria]; all of whom Ogu claimed 'didn't do more than' the Leicester City midfield enforcer.

The Hapoel Beer Sheva player also made strong cases for Super Eagles teammates Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong, questioning the inclusions of defenders Mehdi Benatia and Serge Aurier.

"Sorry to say this but Wilfred Ndidi should be here. My own opinion," Ogu tweeted after the lineup was revealed.

"Guys in that position didn’t do more than him."

"Benatia, Aurier are not even regulars for their clubs. But what do I know. Ndidi, Troost-Ekong, we are both proud of you two. Forward ever.

"How someone comes up here and say clubs they play matters. Like are you kidding me? Ekong, Ndidi had a better season for their clubs. Made it to the World Cup. Had a decent performance at the World Cup and you say clubs they play in? Aurier, Bailly, Keita all didn’t make it.

"Let’s put sentiment aside, I can argue this anywhere that Ndidi, Troost-Ekong, even Ighalo all should be there. Award is based on your performance for club and country and not how big of a club you play in. Ndidi plays for arguably the best league in the world

"My brothers Ndidi, Troost-Ekong we are proud of you two. I see you guys every day in the national team and I see how dedicated and motivated you both are. I’m super proud of you two. Never stop working. You guys are destined for the top."

Sorry to say this but @Ndidi25 should be here . My own opinion. Guys in that position didn’t do more than him. pic.twitter.com/SORILaNQii — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) January 8, 2019

Last season, Ndidi was the best tackler in the English Premier League and he played all three games at the 2018 World Cup as Nigeria crashed out in the group stages. The 22-year-old also lost the African Youth Player of the Year award to Morocco and Borussia Dortmund wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Africa XI, however, mirrors the Fifa FIFPro World XI selection method and, as such, had over 500 national team players from 27 Caf countries cast their votes for their favourite 11 players in different positions.

First award of its kind in Africa. Some 500 national team players from 27 @CAF_Online countries voted for their best team in 2018. @FIFPro @FIFProAfrica https://t.co/uYw78E13A6 Article continues below January 8, 2019

Collectively, it was a less successful outing for Nigeria at the 2018 Caf awards gala held in Dakar, Senegal on Tueday evening.

No Nigerian player was included in the star-studded XI, Super Falcons duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francesca Ordega lost the best footballer [women category] award to South Africa sensation Thembi Kgatlana and Thomas Dennerby missed out on the women's coach top prize to Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis.