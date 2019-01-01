'There is no evidence of anything' - Barcelona deny wrongdoing in Griezmann signing

The Catalan club are relaxed about claims that they had an agreement to sign the France star as early as March

have no proof to back up their claims had an agreement in place with Antoine Griezmann as early as March, according to Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barca triggered Griezmann's €120 million (£107m/$134m) release clause and completed the signing of the France international on Friday, presenting him as their player two days later.

But shortly after Barca announced Griezmann's signing, Atletico released a statement challenging the deal, adamant the player and the Catalan club struck an agreement over personal terms in March.

As such, Atletico felt they were entitled to €200m (£179m/$225m) rather than €120m, the figure his release clause dropped to on July 1.

However, Bartomeu is relaxed about the situation and is convinced Atletico have no grounds for such demands.

"I have spoken to them, but I do not think there is any proof, because there is no evidence of anything," Bartomeu told reporters at Griezmann's presentation.

"I understand everyone defends their interests and I've spoken to [Enrique] Cerezo [Atletico president], but I don't see that the case can evolve in a positive way for them. There's nothing.

"We contacted Griezmann after he made the video saying goodbye to the fans, there was nothing in March."

Cerezo, however, has claimed that Atletico do have evidence of wrongdoing.

"If the club have made this statement it's because there's evidence," Cerezo told RAC1.

"We have to study it and we'll demand the amount we consider to be necessary."

Griezmann scored 133 goals in 257 appearances after joining Atletico Madrid in 2014, leaving as the club's fifth-highest goalscorer in their history.

The star won a title, a Spanish Super Cup and a UEFA Super Cup during his time with the capital club.