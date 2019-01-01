'There is no better guy to play under' - Abraham hails Lampard ahead of rumoured Chelsea return

The England Under-21 forward's first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge have been limited with only three appearances to his name

forward Tammy Abraham believes there ‘is no better guy to play under’ than Frank Lampard amidst rumours that the boss is set to become the new Blues manager.

The club’s all-time top-scorer has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to fill the vacancy left by Maurizio Sarri, who departed last week to join champions .

Lampard took Derby to the Championship play-off final last season before losing in the final to Abraham’s loan club , and the striker has welcomed his potential return.

“Yes, if it was him to take over the job, I believe in ­myself,” Abraham told The Telegraph.

“There is no better guy [than Lampard] to play under. Someone you have grown up watching, been at Chelsea forever.

“He knows about me as well. I played against his team in the play-off final.”

The 21-year-old, who scored 26 goals for the Villans in the Championship last season, has yet to find a way through to Chelsea’s first-team and has made just three first-team appearances.

The striker has been linked with a return to Villa Park as they build their squad for their first season back in the Premier League, but he has his sights set on making a name for himself in a Blues shirt.

Abraham knows that for himself and the rest of the club’s young players, there may not be a plethora of opportunities coming their way if the club's transfer ban is lifted, so they need to take their chance when it arrives.

“This year is the most important year for us, It is now or never. There will never be a better time to play the youngsters,” he added.

“Of course the transfer ban is probably not what the club wanted, but I am excited and I am sure the rest of the players are.

“There is a great chance for us so we must get our heads down at training and go for it at Chelsea.

“I have already been talking to the club about pre-season. I’m going to have a couple of weeks and then come back hitting the ground running.”