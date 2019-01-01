'There are no excuses' - Hayden hopes for Newcastle exit in transfer window

The Magpies midfielder has tried to move from the club twice before for family reasons but thinks this time he will definitely be leaving

midfielder Isaac Hayden says that he expects to leave the club this summer.

Hayden, who has been one of Newcastle’s best players this season, handed in a transfer request last summer in the hopes of moving to a club closer to his daughter, who was born prematurely and requires regular medical care, and his fiancee.

A move to fell through last year, and a loan move to either or , who both expressed interest in signing Hayden, also failed to happen in January after the Magpies were unable to sign a suitable replacement for the 24-year-old, who insists there is no reason he should not be allowed to leave the club when the transfer window opens.

Hayden told the Chronicle Live: “I think I will be going. I have spoken to the club about it and they’ve been open and honest with me,

"I’m pretty sure this will be my last game at home. In football, you never know, so I can’t say for definite, although it’s looking like [the defeat was] my last game here.

"Nothing has changed [from a personal perspective]. It’s not what is best for me or my family to be playing here next season and to be doing the travelling I have done this season.

"It’s unfortunate but the club know my stance, and have known it for a year now. There are no excuses going into the summer. It’s about getting the deal right for the club and for myself."

Newcastle had their final home game of the season last Saturday, a dramatic 3-2 loss to Liverpool, after which Hayden was given a lap of appreciation.

Article continues below

It is clear for Hayden that this is not a transfer motivated by football reasons, but a move that is purely based on personal matters.

Hayden continued: “It’s a fantastic club. You wouldn’t want to actively try to leave a club when you have 52,000 every home game.

"But, for me, I have a daughter and a fiancee, soon to be wife, who I have to put first. To me, they are more important than football will ever be.”