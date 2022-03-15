The Voice of Football: Legendary commentator John Motson launches NFT collection on Fanz.com

Fanz and legendary British football commentator John ’Motty’ Motson are to launch an NFT collection on the blockchain.

The collection will celebrate Motson’s favourite 50 football games across a career spanning 50 years.

Each NFT consists of Motty’s audio summary of an iconic game, with 3D animated graphics of Motty at that moment in time. Each of the 10,000 NFTs are totally unique.

The 1966 World Cup Final between @England and @DFB_Team_EN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪@TheGeoffHurst the hero, and surely the greatest moment for the three lions 🦁🦁🦁



The John Motson NFT Collection. 50 games, 50 years, 10,000 unique NFTs. Get whitelisted here - https://t.co/Ack67fyJtN pic.twitter.com/IMAUxHbUjP — Fanz (@fanzDAO) March 10, 2022

“John commentated for over 50 years on the BBC and with FIFA. He covered over 2,000 games across World Cups, European Championships and all levels of the domestic game,” said Fanz founder Sam Jones.

“We wanted to create a collection with John on the blockchain that would allow fans to own a moment in time with the ultimate narrator in the global game recalling his favourite games.”

A digital nation for the world game, Manchester-based Fanz.com is a gateway to NFTs, gaming and governance, bringing Web 3.0 to the world game.

“Mass adoption of Web 3.0 has not happened in football yet,” adds Jones.

“We think owning a Motty memory could be a good start for a Fan to get involved on the blockchain. At Fanz, we are launching collections with some of the largest names in the game, legends, players and teams. We are starting with Motty. Maradona is next.”

To get involved in Fanz, go to Fanz.com and join the Discord community.

Before you can get hold of a Motty NFT, you will need to prove you are a legit fan. You can do this by providing a ticket to a football match, proof of a football TV subscription or a photo with some football memorabilia or with a football legend.

John Motson’s Voice of Football NFT collection is available from March 22nd.

Join NOW at www.fanz.com