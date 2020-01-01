The records Ronaldo could break in 2020

Most Champions League hat-tricks and the international goal record are just two of the marks that could be set by the Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rewriting the football history books for over a decade and has the opportunity to rack up a stack of new milestones in 2020.

The 34-year-old attacker will be hoping to propel to their third title, and first since 1995-96, while the Old Lady could also win a ninth consecutive championship.

Not only can Ronaldo break records at domestic level but he will also be close to reaching new marks at international level for .

Which records can the former and Man Utd star break in the next 12 months?

Most European Cup wins

Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League when Real Madrid beat in the 2018 final and if he can inspire Juventus to glory in 2020 he will have won Europe's top competition as many times as current record holder Francisco Gento, who won six between 1956 and 1966 for Real Madrid.

All-time top European Championship goal-scorer

Ronaldo has scored nine goals for Portugal at the four European Championships where he has represented his country, putting him level with Michel Platini as the competition's leading scorer. If he can find the net in 2020's tournament, he will become the leading Euros marksman of all time.

Most Champions League hat-tricks

Ronaldo, along with Messi, has scored eight hat-tricks each in the Champions League - more than any other player to have graced the competition - and if he can beat his rival to a treble in 2020, he could claim bragging rights for some time to come.

First player to be top scorer in English, Spanish and Italian top flights

Ronaldo is currently joint-fourth in the Serie A scoring charts with 10 goals, behind Joao Pedro (11), Romelu Lukaku (12) and Ciro Immobile (17), but if he can storm his way to the top in 2020 he will become the first player in history to have been top goal-scorer in the English, Spanish and Italian top flights.

All-time international top-scorer

Ronaldo will be going all guns blazing for Portugal this year as he attempts to add to his 99 international goals and succeed Ali Daei, who scored 109 for , as the top international marksman of all time.