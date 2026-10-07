The president of Burkina Faso defies FIFA after the Argentina crisis: we will intervene in the football federation

Burkina Faso president Ibrahim Traoré has vowed to intervene in the affairs of the local football federation, following the controversy stirred up by the national team's trip to Argentina, even if it lands the country a harsh suspension from FIFA.

During a speech on footballing matters, Captain Ibrahim Traoré uttered a short phrase that did not go unnoticed. His remarks came hours after the organisational shambles surrounding the match against Argentina, which ended in a 7-0 defeat for the African side. Burkina Faso had fielded a team made up mostly of young players, amid the chaos.

Those remarks are likely to spark wide controversy and draw FIFA's attention in particular to the running of the national federation, with suspicions of political interference now swirling.

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"Our football is sick"

Traoré told the media, as reported by French network "RMC": "It's true, our football is sick, and we will find the cure shortly. To reinvest, the illness must be treated, and I believe that this week we will be facing important decisions that must be taken for things to move forward."

He added: "New things may emerge, and we will do everything in our power to take care of the young players and prepare them for the upcoming tournaments. Last time I told the federation president: usually we do not want to interfere in your affairs, but we no longer have a choice now, we must intervene in them... but if we intervene, it is to take care of the matter better. We will inject energy. And we will see how to do things in a different way."

The federation president sat alongside him, showing no reaction, as national television cameras captured the moment up close.

Those few words could carry significant repercussions for Burkina Faso, 62nd in the FIFA rankings. FIFA regulations prohibit any political interference in the affairs of national federations.



