The past, the present and the future - Milan's NxGn star Gianluigi Donnarumma is a franchise player

The teenager has endured a 'complicated' 2018 that has been yet another steep learning curve, but he remains the future of Italian goalkeeping

Eleven Italy caps, over 100 Serie A appearances. Two record signings, a couple of club takeovers, the odd FFP sanction, perspective moves to every major club in Europe and a contract dispute that got very ugly indeed. Plus, four years as the first-team goalkeeper of AC Milan.

And Gianluigi Donnarumma is yet to even celebrate his 20th birthday.

As a goalkeeper, he is not even supposed to reach his peak for another decade, but the future of Italian goalkeeping has packed an awful lot into the beginnings of what everyone agrees will be a glittering career – one that started with the passing of a mantel.

On November 21, 2015, as the final whistle was blown at the Juventus Stadium, Gianluigi Buffon sought out his replacement.

Buffon embraced Donnarumma, handing thr youngster his shirt, desperate for one in return. Only Buffon would end the evening with a clean sheet, as his Juve side beat Milan 1-0 in Turin. But it was a moment that signified a new beginning.

Just a month after becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear in Italy’s top flight, at 16 years and eight months, Donnarumma had been officially anointed as the future. As the successor to Italy’s greatest ever. As the new hero. The new Super Gigi.

“Donnarumma is a chosen one,” said Buffon, once the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, an eight-time Serie A goalkeeper of the year, seven-time league champion, and World Cup-winner.

“He's on the right track to becoming Italy's best goalkeeper. That is his destiny,” said former Azzurri ‘keeper Marco Amelia. "He is incredible,” said Diego Lopez, the man Donnarumma ousted from the Milan team. “He is extremely young but seems ten years older than his actual age. He can make history.”

But to date, little history has been made. Milan have failed to lift a major trophy since Donnarumma broke into the side. The once kings of Europe have fallen on harsh times, but in their prize asset they know they have a player who lead the club into future as a franchise player.

A mistake in the derby against Inter in October this year saw coach Gennaro Gattuso spring to Donnarumma’s defence as swiftly as any great Italian custodian, both past and present.

And mistakes have been few and far between. There has been just one drop from the teenager in 16 Serie A apeparances this season.

He has made 39 saves so far, too, a number ecplisped only by Inter’s Samir Handanovic in goalkeeper’s playing for the current top four clubs.

And 2018 has been another steep learning curve for the youngster. “It was a bit complicated,” he admitted this month. “Even if you are strong in character you always think a little, now I’m much more peaceful.”

Milan will now hope to find the peace of a Champions League return next season. And with the leakiest defence of the current top four in Serie A, they will certainly need Gigi to be as super as ever.