'The mould has to break' - Chelsea urged to stop trigger-happy managerial sackings by Schwarzer

The one-time Blues shot-stopper believes that the club need to give head coaches more time if they are going to be successful in the long-term

Ex- goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has urged his former club to break away from their "trigger-happy" attitude to managerial appointments and persist with the under-fire Maurizio Sarri.

Blues fans have regularly voiced their displeasure with 'Sarri-ball' and clearly want the Italian replaced, also taking aim at any signings they connect to the former coach, such as Jorginho and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, Chelsea were only beaten to the on penalties by quadruple-chasing , and are still in the hunt for both the and the top four, sitting third in the Premier League at present.

And Schwarzer believes that, should Sarri secure a top-four finish and football ahead of next season, he should keep his job -even without winning a trophy.

"If Chelsea do finish top four, I think that will give Sarri another season. There's no reason why it wouldn't," Schwarzer told Love Sport Radio.

"But as we know, Chelsea are used to winning silverware. They don't go too long without winning anything.

"If they were not to win anything again, then all of a sudden it's two seasons in a row and people are not particularly happy with it because they are used to winning trophies every season. That is the pressure.

"Everyone knows that the minute you go into Chelsea as a manager you are expected to win almost from day one. But somewhere along the line, the mould has to break."

He also defended Sarri's adherence to his style of play and called for patience, given it is the Italian's first season in 's top flight.

"You're not always guaranteed success and sometimes you've got to look at it a bit longer term, particularly when you want to change a style of play as drastically as Maurizio Sarri has wanted to do.

"Considering it's his first season in the competition, it's always tough.

"He's got a very distinct way he wants his team to play. He's very rigid in that regard and he's obviously sticking to his guns.

"The Chelsea supporters are in general not particularly happy with the way he's playing. But Maurizio Sarri is adamant that it's what he is going to stick to.

Article continues below

"There's a whole load of challenges that have cropped up over the season for him but now the fact that the fans are on his back as well just adds to the pressure.

"You'll judge at the end of the season. If Chelsea finish in the top four, that's the bare minimum they need to achieve."

The Blues are next in action on Thursday as they take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.