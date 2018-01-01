'The most influential person in my professional career' - Tributes to Sigi Schmid pour in from the U.S. soccer community

The news of Sigi Schmid's passing shocked the U.S. soccer world on Wednesday.

The legendary MLS manager died on Christmas day at the age of 65, leaving an amazing legacy as the winningest coach in the history of the league.

There has now been a massive outpouring of support from the soccer community following the loss of a coaching legend, with former players, club owners, fellow coaches and teams all sending their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Sigi was the greatest. Knowing him was a privilege. He meant so much to the #SoundersFC and the soccer community. Man all these words sound so empty right now. I’m really at a loss. Horrible horrible news https://t.co/zYhLvhc6xe — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) December 27, 2018

Sigi Schmid was an amazing coach, a terrific man, a mentor, a great example, and someone who would always lend an ear in a time of need. This is devastating news. You will be missed Herr Schmid! — Jason Kreis (@JasonKreis) December 26, 2018

Terribly saddened to hear the news of Sigi Schmid passing. I met Sigi in ‘87 as an opposing coach. He later became my coach, then my colleague and then a mentor and most importantly my friend. Always had time and knowledge to share. Thank you Sigi for your friendship. -RIP — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) December 27, 2018

Sigi was really the most influential person in my professional career. I will miss him. A huge loss to @ussoccer and his family who I love. — Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) December 27, 2018

Played for, played against and worked with Sigi Schmid since 1998. He loved his craft and loved the sport of soccer and was very successful while doing so. My heart goes out to his family in this difficult time. RIP Sigi #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 27, 2018

I have no words - simply devastated. I have no career without this man. My heart goes out to his family - RIP - https://t.co/F2udd8sTpq — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) December 26, 2018

Very saddened by this news. My prayers go out to the whole Schmid family. Sigi gave me my start as a professional and was so influential in my career and the careers of so many others. But more importantly he was a great person. RIP Coach, thank you for everything https://t.co/vgIHxoSq8L — Jordan Morris (@JmoSmooth13) December 27, 2018

Thank you, Sigi.



We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/zRhGiP7PtW — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 27, 2018

Always part of our family.



Full #LAGalaxy statement on the passing of Sigi Schmid: https://t.co/i3TusMZEa6 pic.twitter.com/CInXXUcuzW — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 27, 2018

Very saddened to hear the news of the passing of my friend and respected rival Sigi Schmid. He gave so much to the game but he’d be first to say the game gave him more. A true soccer legend. My thoughts go out to his loving family. RIP Sigi. — Dave Sarachan (@DaveSarachan) December 27, 2018

When I talk about our American soccer culture, it’s with the respect and recognition that it’s been built by people like Sigi Schmid. I, and so many others, benifitted from his work and influence. He helped change and grow the game and made it better at every level. #ThankYouSigi — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 27, 2018

Very sad and devastated for this news. Sigi was a great coach and even better person.He was like a father to me,he believed in me,trusted me and stuck with me for many years. His legacy will always be present, my condolences go to the whole Schmid family.Thankscoach foreverything pic.twitter.com/XZxAsCABd3 — Osvaldo Alonso (@OzzieAlonso) December 27, 2018

Sigi gave so many people their kick start to their careers. He believed in people who others had written off, and he’d take the time to get the best out of each and every one of them. I remember Sigi making the drive out to my parents house in HS to recruit me. Everything.... December 27, 2018

Cont- he said at dinner he followed through with. You always knew you had a friend/colleague/ confidant you could count on anytime, even with his busy schedule. This one hurts, personally and for the soccer community he has done so much for in this country. We love you Sigi. — Carlos Bocanegra (@BocaBoca3) December 27, 2018