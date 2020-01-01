'The most difficult game in football' - Liverpool boss Klopp relishing challenge against Manchester City

The Reds boss knows the task ahead of his team but loves to prepare for games of this magnitude

Jurgen Klopp is excited for 's blockbuster against but understands the magnitude of the task to get the three points.

The Reds face Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a contest between two teams that many believe are the title favourites.

Klopp revealed he relishes getting his team ready for blockbuster games and admitted there was no harder match than taking on Manchester City.

More teams

"I enjoy these kind of games, I enjoy the preparation for the games but it doesn’t make it easier; it’s just a really tough task - the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City,” said the Liverpool head coach.

"Yes I enjoy the preparation but unfortunately we still lost some games against them. Just because I like to prepare for a game against them doesn't mean we win it afterwards. But from time to time it is just nice that I have fun as well."

Klopp explained the Reds usually had to deal with teams changing their styles to confront the Premier League champions, but in the case of City, they generally play the same way every way.

"Very often you realise that pretty much all the preparation is really difficult because when teams play against us they change everything, and that makes it really tricky because you don't know what to expect," The German tactician added.

"In this case, yes, City do what they always do and it is that good they do it always because if it wasn't that good they would change it from time to time.

Article continues below

"That makes it a challenge in the preparation but interesting as well because you don't play a lot of games against a team with such a high quality like City in specific areas where they play and all this kind of thing."

Second-placed Liverpool will go into the City match with several injury worries including the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, with Thiago a possibility to return to the squad.

Guardiola's side have had an inconsistent start to the season and sit in 10th position - but a win against Liverpool will see them go two points behind the champions and hold a game in hand.