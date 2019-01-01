'The job I always dreamed of' - Solskjaer vows to deliver success to Man Utd fans after landing permanent role
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to deliver success after being named as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.
The Norwegian has presided over 14 wins from his 19 games in charge so far, including a memorable Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.
"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here," Solskjaer said.
"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."
More to follow...