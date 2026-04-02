The fate of four foreign players in the Saudi League hangs in the balance

The management of a Saudi club has issued a decision regarding the future of a number of its foreign players, sparking much speculation and opening the door to various scenarios.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadhiah, the management of Al-Ittifaq have decided to postpone their final decision regarding the future of a number of their foreign players.

The newspaper explained that Al-Ittifaq’s management has chosen to wait until next May to see the full picture of the club’s financial budget for the new season, whilst remaining fully committed to financial sustainability regulations.

The contracts of four prominent foreign players are due to expire at the end of the current season: Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, Egyptian Ahmed Hassan Koka, Scot Jack Hendry, and Colombian Francisco Calvo.

The newspaper revealed that Wijnaldum remains the most prominent and only strong candidate for renewal at present, whilst the chances of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan Koka staying appear extremely limited, given the coaching staff’s lack of confidence in his performance this season, in addition to the recurring injuries that have negatively affected his appearances.

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Koka has featured in just 11 matches in the Saudi Pro League this season, missing 16, and has managed only 575 minutes of playing time, during which he scored a single goal and did not provide any assists.

In contrast, Vinícius has delivered an outstanding performance, playing 25 matches in which he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists, whilst defender Jack Hendry featured in 26 matches, and Colombian Francisco Calvo played 24 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists across all competitions.