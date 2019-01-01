'The confidence is back' - Elmohamady warns rivals as Aston Villa target Championship playoff spot

Dean Smith's side are fifth in the table and they are looking to stretch their six-game unbeaten run in a bid to strengthen their playoff chances

With just seven games left before the end of the regular Championship season, midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady has sent a warning to rivals that the team's confidence is back.

Aston Villa are yet to lose a game since their last defeat to West Bromwich Albion on February 16 and they have won their last five games with just a goal conceded.

Following their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Dean Smith's side moved to fifth in the second-tier division with 60 points from39 matches.

With the campaign set for a nervy finish, the international disclosed the Villa Park outfit are determined to go all out and maintain their unbeaten streak as they shift focus to next Saturday's outing against .

"For us, it’s like eight cup games - we need to win every single game to finish in the playoffs,” Elmohamady told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“It’d give us a chance to look forward to next season in the Premier League.

"The confidence is back. We had a game against West Bromwich at home in which we played very well but didn’t get the result we wanted - we lost 2-0.

"We didn’t deserve that. We then went to Stoke, away from home, and in my opinion, we should’ve won the game but we had a draw.

“Since, the confidence is back. Derby at home, we won 4-0 and it lifted everyone.

“It’s been a good two weeks’ training. A few of the lads went away for international duty but they’re back now.”

Elmohamady was one of the star players excused by coach Javier Aguirre for their games against Niger and this month so as to help the Clarets and Blue in their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, Aston Villa narrowly missed out of promotion to the elite division after bowing to a 1-0 loss against in the playoff final at Wembley.