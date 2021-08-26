The best pre-match football shirts of 2021-22 so far

Forget dramatic third kit launches, these pre-match shirts are already making headlines before kick-off happens.

Pre-match shirts are worn as players perform their final warm-up before games. In the past, not much fuss was made over pre-match jerseys but since the popular resurgence of retro football shirts, kit designers have taken the opportunity to create statement shirts that make fine additions to the wardrobe of any fashion-minded fan.

This brings us designs that would not be seen on a regular home kit. Although we are starting to see the outlandish patterns emerge in third shirts, and even away kits, bigger and bolder is better when it comes to pre-match shirts.

Now we know all the basics, here are the best pre-match football shirts that have been revealed so far this season.

Following suit with the post-Queen’s Gambit chessboard fashion trend that everybody is loving, Chelsea has placed the warped checkerboard pattern across all their kits, gear and tracksuits. The blue and yellow colourway combines the home and away colours in one very cool pre-match shirt.

Whilst Atletico Madrid’s kit for the 2021-22 season is pulling away from clean lines with a worn-white-painted striped pattern instead, their pre-match shirt is geometric heaven. With a bold arrow print all over, the pink shirt is the perfect combination of red and white for Atleti fans and admirers.

This Galatasaray pre-match shirt is bold in vivid orange with an overlay of punchy black graphics. The striking pattern is reminiscent of a big cat, appropriately befitting the Istanbul team’s nickname of The Lions or “Aslanlar”.

This Adidas pre-match shirt sidesteps away from the traditional Manchester United colourway and opts to replace the white with a warm stone colour which elevates the look. The colours look great together, making this a great pre-match shirt with a bold pattern printed all over.

This Juventus pre-match shirt by Adidas takes the standard, almost camouflage-like pattern, and animates it further by using a marble effect for one of the colours. The lime green embroidered Juventus logo stands out really nicely against the charcoal and grey colourway. A good effort!

This pre-match shirt uses Bayern Munich’s classic red and blue colourway but with a marbled tie-dye which really adds to the texture. The blue and white result is similar to clouds, which are not only in fashion but tie in with Bayern’s third kit which features a graphic mountain range.

PSG’s pre-match shirt is covered in numbers in a diamond-shaped pattern. At first, they look like random digits but a little bit of research uncovers they actually stand for the different area codes around greater Paris. In typical Parisian style, the black shirt is fashionable and can be worn casually as well as for training.

This season, Liverpool and Nike have decided to go for a deeper, rich crimson shade of red for their pre-match shirt. This deep colour is used a lot in this season’s training kit, whilst the traditional glossy red is still in use for the home kit. The two shirts are linked by the orange stripe on the sleeve. The horizontal hoops give it a real retro feel.

Nike has gone for a blue snake design throughout all the Inter shirts this season. The home shirt has an all-over snakeskin print and, less abstractly, the away shirt actually features a snake. And like it should, this pre-match shirt marries the two concepts beautifully with a deep blue tangle of snakes design.

Puma has gone meta with their designs this year. It’s simple yet effective, in traditional sky blue fabric with “City” written in the centre and the Manchester City emblem subtly featured on the back. This is definitely a shirt that can be worn for fashion as well as training.

Club America are known outside of Mexico for their beautiful and flamboyant kits. Whilst their home kit features a bold Aztec pattern, this pre-match shirt is covered with flowers and gives off a similar vibe to a Hawaiian shirt.

This Tottenham pre-match shirt from Nike is covered in a graphic pattern that is completely abstract – you have to look closely to make out the edges of the Nike ticks. Overall, it pulls a great look using the contrasting blues of Tottenham’s stunning galaxy-inspired marble away shirt this season.

Real Madrid’s pre-match shirt has pink and purple flecks which represent the colourful away shirts they have had of late. Adidas even produces Real Madrid swim shorts in this pattern.

Perhaps overshadowed by their wicked zigzag third kit, this pre-match jersey feels almost understated. It carries that hot pink highlight from that third kit and makes it a feature of the shirt.

