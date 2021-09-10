UK Shopping

The best picks from Umbro's end of summer sale

Goal
Goal
Get up to 70% off a pair of football boots in Umbro’s end of summer sale.
All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year again when the evenings start drawing in and all of a sudden you’re having to wear long sleeves and trousers again. Now is a good time to refresh your wardrobe and keep warm in style. The Umbro end of summer sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up some cheap football boots, discounted trainers or just some nice new clothes.

1. This 1/2 zip long-sleeved top will keep you warm during the winter months.

1:2 zip long-sleeved Adidas

Price: £14.99 (originally £34.99 - 57% discount)

2. Revive the '90s with these chunky runner trainers.

Adidas running trainer

Editors' Picks

Price: £30.00 (originally £85.00 - 65% discount)

3. Grab a bargain with these hard ground Velocita 3 football boots.

Velocita 3 hard ground football boots

Price: £17.50 (originally £35.00 - 50% discount)

4. This ventilated hybrid sports jacket will take you into the autumn comfortably.

hybrid sports jacket

Price £30.00 (originally £60.00 - 50% discount)

5. These stylish tapered jogging bottoms have the classic Umbro branding tape down the legs.

tapered jogging bottoms

Price £18.00 (originally £40.00 - 55% discount)

6. This retro 100% cotton botanical green ringer tee is great for layering. 

green ringer tee

Price £15.00 (originally £25.00 - 40%)

7. These super comfortable black slim-fit joggers give a sporty silhouette.

slim-fit joggers

Price £18.00 (originally £40.00 - 55% discount)

8. These firm ground Velocita Pro 5 football boots are light, comfortable and fast.

Velocita Pro 5 firm ground football boots

Price £105.00 (originally £150.00 - 30% discount)

9. These Neptune chunky sneakers are 100% '90s inspired and 65% discounted.

Neptune chunky sneakers

Price: £30.00 (originally £85.00 - 65% discount)

10. These bright orange hard ground Velocita 3 Pro football boots are perfect for midfielders who like to run all over the pitch.

Velocita 3 Pro football boots

Price £20.00 (originally £65.00 - 69% discount)

11. This retro Umbro graphic tee has a classic chunky neckline. 

umbro t-shirt

Price £15.00 (originally £28.00 - 46%)

12. These artificial ground leather Speciali Eternal Pro boots have a memory foam tongue for improved fit and comfort.

Speciali Eternal Pro boots

Price £60.00 (originally £90.00 - 33%)

13. This supersoft crew tee was designed with a view of reflecting ‘The New Normal’ combining digital culture alongside a pull to nature.

crew tee umbro

Price £15.00 (originally £25.00 - 40%)

14. Wetter weather means now is as good a time as any for getting a pair of soft ground boots. These black and white Speciali Eternal Premier boots are 50% off.

black and white Speciali Eternal

Price £30.00 (originally £60.00 - 50%)

15. Keep your core warm when you need it most with this vermillion red long-sleeved baselayer.

vermillion red long-sleeved baselayer

Price: £9.00 (originally £22.00 - 59% discount)

16. These hard ground Velocita 3 boots look straight out of a cartoon.

Velocita 3 hard ground boots

Price: £17.50 (originally £35.00 - 50% discount)

17. These classic court trainers are a steal at £12.00.

classic court trainers

Price: £12.00 (originally £25.00 - 52% discount)

18. This knitted jumper with the Umbro logo all over is perfect for cosy football evenings.

knitted jumper with the Umbro logo

Price: £40.00 (originally £90.00 - 56% discount)

19. These hard ground Medusae 2 Premier boots have specially configured studs to combine turning and sprinting in one shoe.

Medusae 2 Premier boots

Price: £27.50 (originally £55.00 - 50% discount)

20. Keep extra warm in this sporty red puffer jacket.

red puffer jacket

Article continues below

Price £45.00 (originally £150.00 - 70% discount)

21. These coral Medusae 2 Premier boots are perfect for playing football on hard ground this autumn.

Medusae 2 Premier boots orange

Price: £27.50 (originally £55.00 - 50% discount)