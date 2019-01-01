'The best is yet to come' - Mbappe's father hits back at France superstar's critics

Wilfrid Mbappe has defended his son after a sub-par display against Moldova, insisting "some people should do more thinking" before speaking

Kylian Mbappe's father Wilfrid has hit back at critics who targeted his son after 's qualifying win over Moldova last week, insisting "the best is yet to come" from the Paris Saint Germain forward.

Mbappe played the full 90 minutes for Les Bleus as they strained to a 2-1 home win over the international minnows on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old struggled to make an impact on the right-hand side of the French attack, with Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud grabbing the only goals on the night for Didier Deschamps' side.

The World Cup-winners have been widely criticised for their latest underwhelming display, with Mbappe's minimal contribution highlighted by a number of fans and experts.

And though Wilfrid Mbappe admits his son endured a bad day at the office against Moldova, he does not believe his quality and commitment to his country's cause should be called into question.

“He who knows nothing is a smart man when he shuts up," Mbappe Sr told L'Equipe. "Some people should do more thinking through. Criticism, we have dealt with since he began his career.

"Since he was small, he has only known football, a package of good things and less good things.

"People will like you, others won’t. You have to accept it and let it run its course. It evaporates with time.

"I’ve known for a long time that football is amnesiac and that a bad match can bring a lot of things into question. Thursday, he was not so good, he did things not as well, that is a fact.

"But I remain surprised at the interventions from certain people who know him and see him often speak. Each to their own view. Debates about Kylian accompany both him and his journey.

"To reassure everyone, we deal with it just fine. We have no worries about the fact that the best is yet to come.”

Mbappe will have another chance to prove himself when France travel to Albania for their final European Championships qualifier on Sunday.

Deschamps' men have already booked their spot in next year's tournament, but they must secure another three points to clinch top spot in Group H ahead of .

Mbappe will then return to Parc des Princes to link up with the rest of the PSG squad, ahead of a showdown against on Friday.

After their latest domestic outing, the French champions will switch their focus to a penultimate group stage fixture away to on November 26.