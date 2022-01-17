The Best FIFA awards 2021: Messi, Salah & Lewandowski up for prize as Mendy wins Best Goalkeeper

Chelsea star Edouard Mendy has been announced as the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper as the winners of the 2021 awards are underway in Zurich.

Trophies will be handed out to the winners of The Best FIFA Men's and Women’s players, goalkeepers and coaches, as well as the Puskas Award for the greatest goal of 2021.

The FIFPRO World XI will also be unveiled at the ceremony on Monday.

Who has won The Best FIFA Goalkeeper awards?

Chelsea hero Edouard Mendy was announced as the winner of the best goalkeeper in the men's game.

The Champions League winner finished ahead of Bayern Munich and Germany shot stopper Manuel Neuer and Italy's Euro 2020 finalist Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Lyon and Chile star Christiane Endler was the first winner to be announced, picking up the The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper trophy.

She claimed the accolade ahead of fellow nominees Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe and Germany and Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Who won the FIFA Puskas Award

Former Tottenham player Erik Lamela was given the award for the best goal of the year for his rabona effort in the North London Derby against Arsenal in March.

His goal beat the likes of Patrik Schick's long range goal for Czech Republic against Scotland during Euro 2020 and Porto forward' Mehdi Taremi's strike against Chelsea in the Champions League in April.

More to follow...