'That won't happen' - Newcastle manager Bruce rules out Longstaff sale to Man Utd

The 21-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford, but the Magpies boss does not believe he is going anywhere

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has said he is confident that his club will not sell prized midfielder Sean Longstaff to this summer.

Longstaff burst onto the scene last season, with the 21-year-old making a big impression in just 13 first-team appearances before a knee injury in March ruled him out for the season.

The young midfielder is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United, and he has admitted that such talk is a major honour for him.

"If somebody had said to me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them," Longstaff - who is reportedly valued at £30 million ($37.3m) told The Chronicle last week.

"It is flattering but my job is at Newcastle."

On Wednesday, Bruce insisted that his club would be able to keep the midfielder at St. James' Park this coming season.

"We don't want to sell our best young players, that's for sure," Bruce said. "So that won't happen. I'm very confident [Longstaff will stay]."

The Magpies are looking to stay active in the transfer market after completing the club-record signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton on Tuesday in a £35 million ($44m) deal.

Joelinton was Bruce's first signing as Newcastle head coach after the former boss was named Rafa Benitez's successor last week.

With the Brazilian striker already onboard, Bruce said that his side would continue their pursuit of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

"I don't think it's on the verge of happening, but it's somebody we have looked at, it's somebody we have identified and we will see what happens," Bruce said of the 22-year-old.

Newcastle are still looking for reinforcements after losing several key players from last season.

Last year's top scorer Salomon Rondon returned to after spending the season at St. James' Park on loan, and was then sold to Benitez's new side Dalian Yifang￼￼ in .

Meanwhile, Ayoze Perez was sold to and Joselu departed to join in his native .