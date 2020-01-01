Terry 'fully focused' on Aston Villa despite Bristol City talk - Smith

The ex-England defender is committed to staying the course with the Villans, according to their boss

John Terry is "fully focused" on the task at hand as assistant manager of , according to Dean Smith, as speculation continues to link the former star with the vacancy at .

The ex- defender finished his playing career at Villa Park before subsequently making a return to the Midlands to take up the job of Smith's second-in-command almost two years ago in October 2018.

Since then, he's helped the club seal a return to the Premier League in his first season in the dugout, and his credentials have now seen him linked with a trip south to take the reins of the Robins.

Bristol parted ways with Lee Johnson earlier this month after the club fell short of their Championship play-off target, and Terry has emerged as a potential frontrunner for the gig.

Smith, however, remains calm amid talk of his number two bidding farewell and insists that the 39-year-old remains committed to his role.

"I answered this a couple of weeks ago," the Villa boss told the media.

"I spoke to JT about the Bristol City link and he said no. He's fully focused on the job here. We've got a good working relationship – and a good relationship away from work as well.

"He's fully focused on Aston Villa and we really enjoy working together."

Villa themselves are currently fighting for Premier League survival and sit in 18th, three points behind as they look to make a last-gasp bid for survival.

They face two do-or-die games over the coming week, starting with the visit of finalists before they face off against West Ham to conclude their campaign.

Bristol were previously linked with boss and Terry's former England team-mate Steven Gerrard, though the ex- man is no longer the favourite for the position, while former supremo Chris Hughton is one of the other names that has cropped up.

Danny Cowley, recently relieved of duties in charge of relegation-threatened , is another viable candidate for the Robins as they look to bounce back from what has ultimately been a frustrating campaign.