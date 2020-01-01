Ten tips for gambling safely and to help avoid Bet Regret

BeGambleAware is a charity that aims to keep people safe from gambling harms by offering tools and tips to help recognise the risks associated with it

Betting on sports is a popular activity around the world but it is all too easy to find yourself becoming addicted to gambling and betting impulsively, which can lead to Bet Regret.

Bet Regret is that sinking feeling you get the minute you make an impulsive bet, often when drunk, bored or chasing losses.

BeGambleAware is a charity that provides information to help people gamble safely and keep people safe from gambling harms, and they have ten top tips to help you gamble safely.

1. Don't think of gambling as a way to make money

Gambling should be seen as a form of entertainment, much like going to the cinema. The venue, whether it be a casino or a cinema, is designed to take your money in exchange for you enjoying yourself for a couple of hours. They are not there for you to take money from them.

2. Only gamble with money you can afford to lose

Only ever gamble with disposable income and never use money that needs to be saved to pay bills or rent. It is also worth allocating a portion of that disposable income for entertainment purposes, and then use a portion of that for gambling.

3. Set a money limit in advance

Allocating a part of your disposable income for gambling allows you to have a set total. It is vitally important that when that money is gone, it is time to stop, and if you happen to win then you should not push your luck with the winnings.

4. Set a time limit in advance

It is easy to get wrapped up in gambling and lose track of time, so the best away around this is simply to set an alarm and when the alarm goes off, stop gambling.

It is no secret that casinos all around the world are free of clocks and windows, making it even easier to gamble for a long time without even realising it.

5. Never chase your losses

Chasing losses is one of biggest mistakes that any gambler can make as it almost invariably results in further losses. If you are chasing losses, you should be stricter with your money limit otherwise you may experience Bet Regret.

6. Don't gamble when you're depressed or upset

Making decisions is typically more difficult when you're stressed, upset, or otherwise emotional, and gambling is an activity that requires a clear head to ensure you remain focused and sensible.

7. Balance gambling with other activities

As stated above, gambling is a form of entertainment and as with everything, a healthy balance with other activities is good to have. If gambling starts to become your only form of entertainment it can quickly take the enjoyment out of it, and that is when a problem can develop.

8. Don't take your bank card with you

If you go to a casino or sportsbook, then leave your cards at home and only take cash. This enables you to be strict with your money limits as there is then no way for you to chase any losses.

9. Take frequent breaks

Taking breaks when gambling can help you avoid Bet Regret. If you have been gambling for an extended period, it is very easy to become wrapped up in gambling and simply by tapping out of the app, you can assess whether it is worth continuing to gamble.

10. Don't drink or use drugs when gambling

Drugs and alcohol cloud judgment, and they both make it incredibly difficult to make informed decisions.

BeGambleAware also provides a host of other suggestions about how to gamble safely as well as a variety of resources to help you if you or someone you know has a gambling problem.

For further information, as well as access to support and advice, visit BeGambleAware.org .