Ten Hag encouraged by Man Utd development but insists there's still 'a lot of room for improvement'

Erik ten Hag praised his side's development in recent weeks but suggested there is still a lot of 'room for improvement'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are on a good run of form following a disastrous start to life under Ten Hag. However, the Red Devils boss was keen to remind his squad not to get ahead of themselves.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manutd.com, the Dutchman said, "We are doing well. You see we are developing. We are getting better game by game and that has to be. The process is in progress, eh, and there is still a lot of room for improvement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since their 6-3 derby defeat against Manchester City, the Red Devils have not lost a match in their last seven outings in all competitions. Most recently, United secured a 3-0 victory over Sheriff in the Europa League - a result that Ten Hag described as "very professional".

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils take on West Ham in a Premier League fixture on Sunday before heading to Spain to face Real Sociedad in their final Europa League group game.

