Telles injury blow for Man Utd ahead of new season as left-back picks up ankle problem

Alex Telles has handed Manchester United an untimely injury blow, with the Brazilian left-back picking up an ankle problem.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the 28-year-old defender will be "out for a few weeks" after suffering a knock in training.

That setback has prevented Telles from figuring in a pre-season friendly clash with QPR on Saturday, while he also faces a race against time to make the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

United boss Solskjaer has told MUTV: "Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

"We hope it’s not too bad."

The Red Devils have three more friendlies to come after facing QPR.

Those outings will see them take on Brentford, Preston and Everton.

A Premier League season opener on August 14 will see Solskjaer's men play host to old adversaries Leeds, with Telles now a serious doubt for that fixture.

Luke Shaw is United's favoured selection at left-back, with the England international currently taking in a well-earned break after starring for his country at Euro 2020.

A back-up option will be required, though, with Telles hoping to push for more minutes this season.

As he heads for the treatment room, Brandon Williams may see transfer plans tweaked.

The 20-year-old has seen a loan move mooted, but his services could be required at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot, who is also generating exit talk, is another versatile option that could fill in on the left of a back four if required.

