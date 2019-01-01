Teenage defender Yapi completes permanent move to Brighton from PSG

The Frenchman has become the Seagulls' fifth summer signing and will join up with the club's U23 squad after signing a one-year deal

have announced the signing of 19-year-old full-back Romaric Yapi from for an undisclosed fee.

The young right-back has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option to extend for a further year.

Yapi will go straight into Brighton's Under-23 squad ahead of the new season, with a view to breaking into the first team as the campaign progresses.

The highly-rated teenager is capable of playing as a conventional full-back or as a winger but was unable to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans at PSG.

Yapi played for the club's U19s last term and was deployed in defence under the tutelage of former and midfielder Thiago Motta.

The French starlet expressed his delight after sealing a switch to Brighton, stating that he is looking forward to a "new challenge" in English football.

"I'm very happy to be here at Brighton," Yapi told the club's official website. "It's a beautiful club and city, and I am ready for this new challenge.

"My best qualities are my defending, and I like to showcase my skills. That's part of my identity and the way I like to play football.

"I like to assist my team-mates and get crosses in for the strikers. I am happy to be a part of this team and feel it is the best place for me."

Seagulls U23s head coach Simon Rusk welcomed Yapi to the Amex, highlighting the defender's versatility before insisting he has great potential.

“We are pleased to have completed the signing and are delighted to welcome Romaric to the club," Rusk began.

“He is another player the club has been aware of for a period of time. He is a versatile player and is comfortable at right-back, on the right-wing or as a wing-back.

Article continues below

“He is a talented player who has great potential, and I look forward to working with him."

Yapi joins Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay and Matt Clarke as new Brighton boss Graham Potter's fifth signing of the summer, as he aims to improve on the team's 16th place finish last term.

The Seagulls begin their latest Premier League season with a tough trip to on Sunday, before hosting West Ham a week later.