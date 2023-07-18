Taylor Swift UK tour tickets: prices, package deals, resales & more

The Eras Tour is coming to the UK very soon...

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Few artists define the twenty-first-century music scene like Taylor Swift. The Nashville singer-songwriter has risen from her country-indebted roots to become one of this generation's most popular performers, a phenomenon with chart success and adoring fans in every continent on the planet.

Now, she is set to bring The Eras Tour - her first greatest hits retrospective - to the United Kingdom, with a string of shows lined up for London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Cardiff next summer.

With demand through the roof, the show is sure to be a hot ticket - but just how can you get your hands on one? Allow GOAL to shake it off and show you what you'll need to know about securing your seat for the performance of a lifetime.

Is Taylor Swift coming to the UK?

Taylor Swift is officially bringing the Eras Tour to the UK. Come the summer of 2024, the UK will get a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert at stadiums across the nation, from London’s Wembley Stadium to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

Taylor Swift will begin the UK sector of her Eras Tour in Edinburgh on June 7, 2024.

When do Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK tickets go on general sale in the UK?

Getty Images

There are different dates for the release of tickets depending on which city and which date you decide to attend. Here's a breakdown of the exact release dates for each city:

Monday 17 July 2023

11:00 BST

London | Wembley Stadium | Friday, 21 June 2024

Edinburgh | Murrayfield Stadium | Friday, 7 June 2024

13:00 BST:

London | Wembley Stadium | Thursday, 15 August 2024

Edinburgh | Murrayfield Stadium | Saturday, 8 June 2024

15:00 BST:

Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium | Sunday, 9 June 2024

Tuesday 18 July 2023

11:00 BST:

London | Wembley Stadium | Saturday, 22 June 2024

Liverpool | Anfield Stadium | Thursday, 13 June 2024

13:00 BST:

London | Wembley Stadium | Friday, 16 August 2024

Liverpool | Anfield Stadium | Friday, 14 June 2024

15:00 BST:

Liverpool | Anfield Stadium | Saturday, 15 June 2024

Wednesday 19 July 2023

11:00 BST:

London | Wembley Stadium | Sunday, 23 June 2024

13:00 BST:

London | Wembley Stadium | Saturday, 17 August 2024

15:00 BST:

Cardiff | Principality Stadium | Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK dates

Here’s a list of all the Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024 UK dates:

June 7 2024, Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium.

June 8 2024, Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium.

June 9 2024, Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium.

June 13 2024, Liverpool – Anfield Stadium.

June 14 2024, Liverpool – Anfield Stadium.

June 15 2024, Liverpool – Anfield Stadium.

June 18 2024, Cardiff – Principality Stadium.

June 21 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

June 22 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

June 23 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

August 15 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

August 16 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

August 17 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

August 18 2024, London – Wembley Stadium.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK presale sign-up

The registration period for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in the UK is now closed.

In an attempt to filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, Ticketmaster set up Ticket Sale Registration to prioritise genuine fans.

Label pre-sale was also available and open to fans who participated in the UK store Midnights pre-order offer between Monday, 29 August 2022, and Thursday 27 October 2022.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets in the UK?

Based on the London Wembley presale, tickets ranged from £58.65 - £194.75. Seated ‘restricted view’ tickets started at £58.65, with General Admission Standing coming in at £110.40 and front standing at £172.25. VIP packages are also available starting at £196.60.

VIP Packages for Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK

Getty Images

VIP packages are available across all the Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK cities, with prices starting at £196.60. Here's a closer look at all the Taylor Swift Eras Tour VIP packages available.

*Prices based on the London Wembley presale

We Never Go Out in Style - £196.60, includes:

One Reserved Seat Ticket

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

It's A Love Story Package - £222.40, includes:

One Reserved Seat Ticket

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

Ready For It Package - £277.40, includes:

One General Admission Pitch Ticket

Early entry and first access to your section (before standard ticket holders)

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332.40, includes:

One reserved seated ticket

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard and another lanyard.

Karma is My Boyfriend Package - £387.40, includes:

One Front Standing General Admission Pitch Ticket

Early entry and first access to your section (before standard ticket holders)

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

It's Been A Long Time Coming Package - £662.40, includes:

One incredible reserved seated ticket

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP merchandise - a bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

FAQs

How can I buy Taylor Swift tickets for The Eras Tour?

You can buy Taylor Swift tickets for The Eras Tour through the official ticketing provider for your respective country, with Ticketmaster and AXS, all handling sales across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

You can also purchase resale tickets for sold-out shows through StubHub, though make sure to read the terms and conditions listed before you do, to ensure it is the right option for you.

Where will Taylor Swift play on The Eras Tour?

In the United Kingdom, Taylor Swift will take The Eras Tour to Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin and London.

In all, Swift will play across five continents on The Eras Tour, with the opening leg currently unfolding across North America through August, followed by a Latin America leg that will run until November.

The Eras Tour then continues with an Asia-Pacific leg that takes in Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, and Singapore in February and March next year, before a lengthy European run between May and August 2024, culminating with the second part of a six-night stand at Wembley Stadium.

Who is supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour?

On the European leg of the tour, Taylor Swift will be supported by Paramore, who previously played multiple shows on the North American leg of The Eras Tour.

In North America, Swift has been or will be supported by a rotating cast of artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Muna, Gayle, Owenn and Girl in Red.

On the Latin America and Asia-Pacific legs of the tour, she will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter, except for her run in Tokyo.

How typically long is a Taylor Swift show on The Eras Tour?

The individual length of a Taylor Swift show on The Eras Tour has varied by date to date, but there has nevertheless been a consistent average.

A typical show on The Eras Tour runs for around three-hour-and-twenty-minutes each night and includes at least forty-four songs.

What is on Taylor Swift's setlist for The Eras Tour?

Getty Images

With a show celebrating all of her back catalogue, The Eras Tour effectively delivers wall-to-wall hits and bangers with a few surprises for Taylor Swift fans.

Below, you can find the average setlist of the tour to date, though please be aware this may change by the time it reaches Europe:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover The Archer Fearless You Belong with Me Love Story 'Tis the Damn Season Willow Marjorie Champagne Problems Tolerate It ...Ready for It? Delicate Don't Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do Enchanted 22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10 Minute Version) Seven / Invisible String Betty The Last Great American Dynasty August Illicit Affairs My Tears Ricochet Cardigan Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood Surprise Song #1 Surprise Song #2 Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejeweled Mastermind Karma

Can I buy cheap Taylor Swift tickets for The Eras Tour?

Getty Images

The cheapest way to purchase Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour is through the official ticketing provider for your respective show. Genuine seats are unlikely to be sold beneath face value on resale sites until very close to the show, given the sheer demand.

Keep close tabs on StubHub to see if there are any late fluctuations in prices ahead of the show you hope to attend, and remember to ensure you have read the terms and conditions regarding any purchased ticket surrounding resale conditions.

Can I resell my Taylor Swift tickets if I cannot attend The Eras Tour?

You can resell your Taylor Swift tickets if you can no longer attend The Eras Tour through StubHub. Please be aware that several tickets sold on resale websites are often listed at wildly inflated prices however, and may struggle to sell.

If you are happy to resell your ticket at face value, demand will likely ensure you find a buyer fast. Remember to read the terms and conditions of both your ticket and resale site.