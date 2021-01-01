Tau enjoys winning debut for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newport County

The South Africa international impressed in his first game for the Seagulls as they sent the Exiles packing from the FA Cup

Percy Tau made a winning debut for and Hove Albion as the Seagulls dumped Newport County out of the .

The 26-year-old was introduced for Alireza Jahanbakhsh with scores still tied at 0-0, and he put up a fine showing to help Graham Potter’s men scale the League Two side’s hurdle.

Solly March's goal in the closing stages of normal time appeared to have earned the Premier League side victory against Michael Flynn’s men, nevertheless, the hosts equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Adam Webster.

During the extra time, Brighton fluffed several scoring opportunities with Lewis Dunk having his header getting saved by Tom King. The visitors had one last good chance when Neal Maupay teed up Tau 12 yards out, but he lowered his shot wide.

However, it was Brighton that reigned supreme during kicks from the penalty mark with Jason Steele making four shoot-out saves.

After completing loan spells at Belgian sides Union Saint-Gilloise, and , Tau was recalled to the Annex Stadium giants having scored four goals in 14 league games for the Purple and White in the Belgian elite division.

Before making his maiden appearance, manager Potter had expressed his desire to help the former ’ star settle quickly.

“I think he has made the most of his time there. He has had some fantastic experiences in ," Potter told the club website.

“As a footballer, you have got a path and you want to go one way, but sometimes you are knocked off and you have to find another path and he has done that.

“He has made the most of his experiences in Belgium and now he is here with us and we are happy for him to be here.



“Percy is pleased to be here permanently and so are we. Now we have to help him settle in and help him enjoy his football.”

On his own part, Tau is delighted with the chance to make his mark in .

“I am blessed to be here – it has been a long journey and I am grateful for the opportunity in front of me," said Tau.

“There has always been excitement back home since I signed for Brighton. I have been out on loan and now they're celebrating the fact that I am back and ready to play.”

He could be handed his Premier League debut when his team face on January 13.