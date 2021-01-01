Takounda: Cameroon striker joins Motlhalo and Boakye at Djurgardens

The Indomitable Lionesses star has earned her maiden professional transfer abroad to the Swedish Damallsvenskan side

Swedish Damallsvenskan side Djurgardens have secured the services of Cameroon striker Alexandra Takounda, on a one-year deal.

The Stockholm-based outfit has agreed a deal in principle with the Indomitable Lionesses star from Eclair, despite the transfer still being subject to a medical.

The transfer brought to an end the 20-year-old's journey with Cameroonian Women's Premier League outfit Eclair, where she shaped up her football career since joining from Lorema in 2014.

Highlights of her breakthrough years at Eclair saw the youngster distinguish herself as she claimed the country's women's top-flight top-scorer award, netting 32 times in 2018.

With her incredible talent, she was included in the Indomitable Lionesses squad to the 2019 Women's World Cup and she was one of the youngest players on the travelling party to France.

Team director Jean Balawo is excited over his side's signing of the Cameroon hotshot for the new Damallsvenskan campaign.

"It has been no secret that DIF has been chasing an offensive edge ahead of the year and with Alexandra Takounda's arrival," Balawo told the club website.

"In the situation we are in right now, we have looked at some interesting offensive alternatives.

"We have come to the conclusion that Alexandra has the potential to become an asset for us both in the short term but above all in the long term with her physique and work capacity.

"It may take a while for her to adapt to Swedish football and we understand that. Looking forward to following her development under Pierre and August's leadership."

Commenting on her switch, Takounda, who has been previously linked to Paris and Dijon in France, was in a joyous mood about securing her first professional move.

"It feels very fun to play for Djurgården and I look forward to coming to Stockholm soon," she said.

"I do not know much about Djurgården yet but I know a player with experience from Damallsvenskan who has told a lot.

"Among other things, I have been told that the team has very enthusiastic supporters and that there is a good level of football in Sweden."

On her strength and quality, she said: "I think others describe me best as a player. But should I say something myself, I am physically strong, fast, technical and good with both feet.

"I also tend to be disciplined tactically when it comes to following the instructions from the coaches."

The striker is expected to arrive in Sweden in the coming days and she is eager to integrate herself immediately well into the team.

"I hope I get the trust of the coaches and get a lot of playing time," she added.

"I will give everything I have to contribute to the team, both on and off the field, and I also hope that together we will be a really strong team that can make good results.

"Then I wish there could be an audience at the matches again, I have heard that it is not like that now in Sweden, but hopefully there will be better times when you can go to football again.

"Everything is prepared for me and I am ready to come to Stockholm. So now I'm just waiting for the green light to go."

At Durjardens, she will become the third African on the books of the club, teaming up with South Africa's Linda Motlhalo and Ghana's Portia Boakye.

If she joins the Blaranderna in time, she could make her professional debut against Uppsala in the Swedish Women's Cup on March 13.