"Take a look at this, man!" Marc-Andre ter Stegen sharply criticised after Ajax Amsterdam defeat in top match against PSV

Working as an ESPN pundit, Hans Kraay junior criticised what he felt was Ajax's overly laboured, slow style of play at home, and ter Stegen's role in it.

The former professional, who also played for PSV Eindhoven, said he had "the impression that ter Stegen thinks all of this is absolutely fine. He just wandered around for ten minutes like that. I really found it unbelievable!"

Kraay felt ter Stegen slowed the game down. At the same time, he called it "great" that the long-serving Barcelona goalkeeper and captain had joined Ajax on loan. However, he had "the impression that he did not even know Ajax were 2-1 down. Just look at this, man."

Former keeper praises ter Stegen: "Best footballer in the team"

By contrast, Ronald Waterreus offered clear backing for ter Stegen. The former PSV and Manchester City goalkeeper, who also won a number of caps for the Netherlands national team, said the German was "the best footballer in the team" and was therefore naturally involved in the build-up play in coach Michel's system. "I am glad that such a world star is playing in the Netherlands," said the 56-year-old.

Ter Stegen and Ajax eventually lost the top match against champions Eindhoven 3-1, suffering their first league defeat of the current season. The biggest flashpoint came when PSV star Ruben van Bommel fouled Ajax's Aaron Bouwman, leaving him injured. Van Bommel, son of the former Bayern Munich star, received only a yellow card for the challenge.