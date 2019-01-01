Taiwo Awoniyi returns to Royal Excel Mouscron on loan

The Reds ended the Nigerian’s loan spell with Gent but he will remain in the Belgian top-flight with a familiar club

Taiwo Awoniyi has returned to Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Liverpool after an underwhelming campaign with Gent in the first half of the season.

Awoniyi will stay at the Stade Le Canonnier until the end of the season after finding playing time limited with the Buffalos.

The 21-year-old spent the entirety of last season on loan with the Mouscron outfit where he returned 10 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances.

This season with Gent, despite scoring three goals [one in the Europa League and two efforts in the Belgian Cup], the Nigeria youth international failed to find the back of the net in 16 league outings for Jess Thorup's side.

The forward was limited to 10 starts in 22 outings in all competitions and the Reds have moved swiftly to secure a return for him to the club where he enjoyed an impressive run in front of goal in the 2017-18 campaign.

Article continues below

“Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance, after his spell with KAA Gent was ended early,” read a club statement.

Awoniyi joined the Merseyside outfit from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015 and penned a new long-term contract last summer before his departure to Belgium.

Royal Excel Mouscron are placed 15th in the Belgian First Division A table and are three points adrift of the relegation spot.