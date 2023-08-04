Switzerland Women vs Spain Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Switzerland and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 stage will kick off with Switzerland Women and Spain Women set to lock horns at Eden Park on Saturday.

It's the second time the Swiss have made it to the knockouts after 2015, but this time as group winners having topped Group A with five points after a 2-0 win over Philippines and goalless draws against both Norway and Switzerland.

Inka Grings' side are yet to concede a goal at the 2023 World Cup. Whereas Spain recorded 3-0 and 5-0 victories against Costa Rica and Zambia, respectively. However, Jorge Vilda's side conceded four in the 4-0 loss to Japan, behind whom Spain finished runners-up in Group C.

Following a group stage exit in 2015 and ending their run at the last-16 stage the last time out, La Roja will be looking to make their first-ever quarter-finals appearance at the tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland Women vs Spain Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6am BST Venue: Eden Park

It will kick off at 6am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Switzerland Women vs Spain Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Switzerland Women team news

Grings is likely to name an unchanged lineup with Noelle Maritz and Julia Stierli partnering at center-back, while Eseosa Aigbogun and Nadine Riesen operate as the two full-backs.

In attack, Sereina Piubel and Ramona Bachmann will be once again joined by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, as the Barcelona striker vies to score her first-ever World Cup goal.

Switzerland Women possible XI: Thalmann; Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, Riesen; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders: Stierli, Marti, Felber, Maritz, Riesen, Buhler, Calligaris, Aigbogun Midfielders: Reuteler, Sow, Walti, Rey, Mauron, Piubel Forwards: Arfaoui, Crnogorcevic, Humm, Bachmann, Terchoun, Lehmann

Spain Women team news

Ivana Andres, who missed the game against Japan, will be hoping to pass a late fitness test in order to return to the XI against Switzerland.

Starting the last two group games, Alexia Putellas should retain her place alongside Teresa Abelleira and Aitana Bonmati in midfield.

Putellas' Barcelona team-mates Salma Paralluelo and Mariona Caldentey would play the wide roles as Jenni Hermoso is set to lead the line of attack.

Spain Women possible XI: Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Hermoso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 6, 2019 Switzerland Women 0-2 Spain Women Algarve Cup Jun 16, 2012 Switzerland Women 4-3 Spain Women UEFA Women's Championship Oct 23, 2011 Spain Women 3-2 Switzerland Women UEFA Women's Championship

