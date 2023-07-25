How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Switzerland and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland Women will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the 2023 Women's World Cup when they lock horns with Norway Women in a Group A game on Tuesday.

Following the 2-0 win in their opening game against the Philippines and based on the Asian outfit's ability to prevent New Zealand from recording their second win in the earlier fixture of the day, a win can propel Inka Grink's side into the knockouts.

Whereas Norway, who were edged out by a solitary goal defeat by the co-hosts in the group, need a win to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.

Making it out of the group stage in seven of their eight appearances in the finals, the 1991 runner-ups and 1995 winners also find themselves at the mercy of a favourable result in the other game to avoid an early exit this time around.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland Women vs Norway Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am BST Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between Switzerland and Norway is scheduled for July 25, 2023, at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 9 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Switzerland Women vs Norway Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Switzerland Women team news

Ramona Bachmann and Saraina Piubel will continue in attack after they found the back of the net in the Philippines win.

It should otherwise, too, be an unchanged starting line-up with Arsenal midfielder and Swiss captain Lia Walti joined by Coumba Sow and Geraldine Reuteler in the middle.

The only concern of sorts will be that Noelle Maritz and Bachmann picked up a caution each in the opening game and are a booking away from a possible suspension.

Switzerland Women possible XI: Thalmann; Aigbogun, Buhler, Stierli, Maritz; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders: Stierli, Marti, Felber, Maritz, Riesen, Buhler, Calligaris, Aigbogun Midfielders: Reuteler, Sow, Walti, Rey, Mauron, Piubel Forwards: Arfaoui, Crnogorcevic, Humm, Bachmann, Terchoun, Lehmann

Norway Women team news

Meanwhile, Norway boss Hege Riise is likely to introduce Vilde Boe Risa to the XI after the Manchester United star came off the bench in the New Zealand loss.

The change would mean a rearrangement in terms of Chelsea's Guro Reiten moving to a more familiar wide role on the left, while Ada Hegerberg should continue in attack.

Norway Women possible XI: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, T. Hansen; Engen, Boe Risa, Maanum; C. Hansen, Reiten, Hegerberg.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fiskerstrand, Pettersen, Mikalsen Defenders: Sonstevold, Horte, T. Hansen, Bergsvand, Mjelde, Harviken, Lund Midfielders: Engen, Boe Risa, Saevik, C. Hansen, Reiten, Bjelde, Eikeland, Maanum, Haavi Forwards: Hegerberg, Blakstad, Josendal, Haug

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 10, 2017 Norway Women 2-1 Switzerland Women Women's international friendly March 10, 2016 Switzerland Women 2-1 Norway Women Women's Olympic Qualifying UEFA Play-off March 9, 2015 Norway Women 2-2 Switzerland Women Algarve Cup April 6, 2013 Switzerland Women 3-1 Norway Women Women's international friendly

