How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Switzerland and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland and France will play their third Group D fixture of the U-21 Euro tournament on Wednesday at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium.

France are atop the standings, having won their first two group fixtures and they have already booked their spot in the knockout phase. Switzerland are in with a chance but they are tied on three points with second-placed Italy and must win their final game to stand a chance of an entry to the knockout rounds.

The group leaders defeated Italy in their opening game before registering a 1-0 win over Norway in their previous outing. Their next opponents also started with a win over Norway but were then beaten by Italy in their previous outing.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland vs France kick-off time

Date: June 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium

The U21 Euro group game between Switzerland and France will be played at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Switzerland vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on UEFA TV for fans in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

On Wednesday, Switzerland's attack will be spearheaded by Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye, both forwards from Basel. Kastriot Imeri, who has scored in both previous matches, is expected to maintain his place on the right wing.

Goalkeeper Amir Saipi will strive to maintain his impressive form, having made several exceptional saves to keep the game alive against Italy.

Switzerland predicted XI: Saipi; Blum, Stergiou, Burch, Omeragic; Imeri, Sohm, Rieder, Jashari, Ndoye; Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amir Saipi, Nicholas Ammeter, Marvin Keller Defenders: Lewin Blum, Nicolas Vouilloz, Leonidas Stergiou, Marco Burch, Aurele Amenda, Serge Muller, Jan Kronig, Bećir Omeragić Midfielders: Ardon Jashari, Kastriot Imeri, Matteo Di Giusto, Gabriel Barès, Bledian Krasniqi, Darian Males Forwards: Simon Sohm, Dan Ndoye, Filip Stojilković, Julian von Moos, Fabian Rieder, Zeki Amdouni

France team news

France manager Sylvain Ripoll, who typically prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, has various options available to him. However, due to Olise's hamstring injury in the victory over Norway, Bradley Barcola could be given a starting opportunity.

Possible alterations to Ripoll's starting lineup may involve Loic Bade returning after serving a suspension for a red card against Italy, potentially displacing Mohamed Simakan from the defensive quartet.

France predicted XI: Chevalier; Kalulu, Bade, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Kone, Caqueret; Barcola, Le Fee, Gouiri; Kalimuendo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajic, Chevalier, Meslier Defenders: Nkounkou, Diakite, Kalulu, Lukeba, Gendrey, Simakan Midfielders: Caqueret, Chotard, Kone, Le Fee, Thuram, Larouci Forwards: Adli, Barcola, Cherki, Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Wahi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2019 France 3-1 Switzerland U21 Euro November 2018 Switzerland 3-1 France U21 Euro May 2018 Switzerland 2-1 France Friendly October 2005 Switzerland 0-3 France U21 Euro March 2005 France 1-1 Switzerland U21 Euro

