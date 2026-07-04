How to get Switzerland vs Colombia tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Switzerland's flawless tournament run continues to gather incredible momentum, triggering an unprecedented surge in ticket demand after the Rossocrociati cruised past Algeria 2-0 on Thursday to punch their ticket to a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Clinical goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye capped off another tactical masterclass from Murat Yakin's disciplined side, fueling belief that this squad is primed to finally break its historic quarterfinal ceiling.

Yakin's team will face Colombia, who beat Ghana 1-0 on Friday to reach the round of 16 for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

A 14th-minute goal from Jhon Arias proved decisive as Néstor Lorenzo's squad edged past the Black Stars. Colombia now hope to reach a second-ever World Cup quarterfinal, following La Tricolor's memorable run to the last eight at Brazil 2014.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Switzerland vs Colombia, and how much they will cost.

When is Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at BC Place Vancouver.

World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

How to buy Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup: Everything you need to know

Switzerland vs Colombia Form

Switzerland vs Colombia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1