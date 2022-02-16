Swindon Town have reached out to the general public in their search for a six-year-old fan who sent a heartbreaking letter to the club containing 26 pence to give to striker Harry McKirdy.

The young supporter, named Joe, wrote to the League One club to explain that he has yet to attend a live match at the County Ground due to the fact his mother "has no money for food".

He also taped a 20p, 5p and 1p to the piece of paper and signed off with the message "for Harry", referring to Swindon's star forward McKirdy.

What's in the letter?

The letter reads in full: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school.

"I like Swindon Town [player] Harry McKirdy. I will come one day. Joe, aged 6 1/2."

Swindon have released an official statement via their social media channels in a bid to track down Joe, who did not leave a return address on the note.

"We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half," the club has said. "We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address.

"If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk."

McKirdy's stellar first year at Swindon

Swindon signed McKirdy following a successful trial period last summer, and he has since earned a special place in the hearts of supporters with his performances.

The 24-year-old has hit 14 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, and was rewarded with a new contract last month.

McKirdy's most memorable strike came in the third round of the FA Cup as he scored in front of a packed-out County Ground during Swindon's 4-1 loss against Premier League champions Manchester City.

